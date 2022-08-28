BitGuild PLAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,154.53 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $80,154.53 and approximately $43,321.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About BitGuild PLAT
PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.
Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars.
