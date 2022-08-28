BitTorrent (BTTOLD) One Day Volume Hits $62,753.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $847.68 million and $62,753.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012089 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

