BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 431,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $55,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

