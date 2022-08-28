BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 80.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 136,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.