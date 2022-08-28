BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,498 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY stock remained flat at $13.51 during trading hours on Friday. 35,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,654. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

