Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSA. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 212,266 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 662,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of BCSA stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,189. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.