Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
See Also
