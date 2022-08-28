Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

About Blueknight Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

