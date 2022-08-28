BMO Capital Markets Boosts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to C$15.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABST. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Articles

