BMO Capital Markets Increases Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Price Target to C$15.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:ABST opened at C$15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$8.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.31. The company has a market cap of C$808.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.