BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ZEB opened at C$35.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.64. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$32.78 and a twelve month high of C$43.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.