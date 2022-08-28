BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock opened at C$23.29 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$22.00 and a twelve month high of C$28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.