BOMB Price Hits $0.26 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. BOMB has a total market cap of $234,430.92 and approximately $118,873.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,989.74 or 0.99869024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00055132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025759 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,169 coins and its circulating supply is 890,381 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.