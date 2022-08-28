Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

TSE:BLX opened at C$49.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1497705 EPS for the current year.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boralex to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

