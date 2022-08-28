Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Boralex stock opened at C$49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.05. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1497705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.
