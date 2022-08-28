BoringDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $321,794.00 (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $321,794.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

