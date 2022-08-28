BoringDAO Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $515,154.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets."

