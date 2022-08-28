Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $26.39 million and $2.82 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00225499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00444567 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.