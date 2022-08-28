Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 289,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up about 1.1% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

