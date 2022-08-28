Bowie Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,808 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 5.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $22.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

