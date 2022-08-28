Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of BOX worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Stock Down 3.7 %

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.