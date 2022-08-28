Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $69,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,878,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $208,425 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.