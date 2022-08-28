Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $2,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 397.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.