Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.46.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.29. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

