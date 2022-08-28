Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadwind by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

