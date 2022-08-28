Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

