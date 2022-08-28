Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$48.94 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$39.24 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.33.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

