Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HOM.U opened at C$17.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.80.

Insider Activity

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

