Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.