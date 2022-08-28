Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 1st

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Thursday, September 1st. The 3.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 1st.
Buscar Stock Performance
Shares of Buscar stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Buscar has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
Buscar Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.