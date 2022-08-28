Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $29,376.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00742815 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

