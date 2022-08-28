C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.06

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.80 ($0.29). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.29), with a volume of 90,347 shares trading hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £60.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

