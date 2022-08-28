Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

