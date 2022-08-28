Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $2.30.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

