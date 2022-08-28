Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 31st total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 125,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,437. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.