Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

