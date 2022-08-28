Capral Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:CAA)

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Capral Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solution, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, architectural, residential, cladding, drain solution, trickle vent, bushfire, home renovation, solar rail, facade solution, and cyclonic solution applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.