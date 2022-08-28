Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE CJ opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.67. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$228.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 1.9952038 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,556,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,162,102.80. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
