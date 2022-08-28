Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,806 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 88,429 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

