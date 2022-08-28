carVertical Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4,864.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.
carVertical Coin Profile
carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors.
Buying and Selling carVertical
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.