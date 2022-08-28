Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $240.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $222.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

