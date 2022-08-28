Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPARU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,263. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

