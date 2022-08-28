Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,923 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

