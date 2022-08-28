Centric Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,541.86 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $152,541.86 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

