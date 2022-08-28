Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Centrica Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Centrica has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

