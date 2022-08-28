Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 297 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.