Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 297 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
