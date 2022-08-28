Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle International Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $177.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

