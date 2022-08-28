Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.