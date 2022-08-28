Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.