Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

