Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,983 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,507,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,411,000 after buying an additional 401,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

